DPP dares Tonse government on implementing campaign promises 

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says Malawians are anxiously awaiting implementation of some of the policies that President Lazarus Chakwera and his Tonse Alliance made during campaign.

DPP says the longer it takes to carry out some of the pledged the greater the likelihood of people losing faith that the policies they endorsed at the ballot box would ever come to fruition.

“What this means is that Malawians will feel cheated and therefore lose trust in the Tonse Alliance government of President Chakwera.

“Indeed, Malawians are waiting for 1 million jobs; three meals a day; duty-free week; K4,000 fertilizer: K14,000 passport; free water and electricity connections and many more. These and other Tonse Alliance promises were intended to pull Malawians out of abject poverty but it seems implementation hasn’t started yet. People’s patience is wearing thin and I wish to encourage government to move with speed,” leader of opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa made the observation on Tuesday, August 18, at the funeral of the late Owen Kocherani.

Kocherani was DPP governor for Thyolo Central. He died suddenly on Monday after he collapsed at his residence at Thyolo Boma. He was also a very successful businessman and devout Muslim.

Nankhumwa paid tribute to the departed politician, describing him as a selfless warrior who fought for the betterment of Malawians.

“He wanted everyone to live a good life. He worked hard during campaign to ensure that the DPP under Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika remains in government to continue pursuing and implementing pro-poor policies. But that did not materialize and Tonse Alliance formed the new government and they are the ones managing the country now.

“I wish to assure Owen’s spirit that we will carry on with his dream of creating better lives and economic opportunities for all Malawians by ensuring that DPP returns to power after the next elections,” said Nankhumwa.

Other speakers at the funeral included former Local Government Minister and MP for Thyolo Central Ben Phiri, DPP Regional Governor for the South Charles Mchacha and Mayor for Luchenza Municipality Henderson Supuni and representative of Senior Chief Nchiramwela, among others.

They paid tribute to the late politician as a dedicated member of the party and society who made tremendous contribution towards the development of Thyolo Central as well the people’s welfare.

MP Ben Phiri said the late Kocherani was a father figure to him and that he invested a lot of time and personal resources to grow the DPP in the district.

“The late Kocherani has left a gap, which will be difficult to fill. May his good soul rest in everlasting peace,” said the Thyolo Central legislator.

Phiri also echoed Nankhumwa’s sentiments, rapping the Chakwera government that people are not having three meals a day and the job creation is set to start.

He said people of this country are desperate for a better life and not just lip service.

The late Owen Kocherani is survived by a wife and five children.

