Fifa approves Woods-Nkhutabasa as Malawi’s certified intermediary

The world football governing body Fifa has approved Belgium-based Malawian James Woods Nkhutabasa as a certified intermediary in football players’ transfers.

Woods-Nkhutabasa – who had brief stint as a footballer where he was called up to the Malawi national football team training camp in Denmark 2009 – applied for the certificate in June this year to be recognised deal brokers for football players.

And having met all the requirements, Fifa has awarded him the certificate..

Football Association of Malawi (Fam) Transfer and Compliance Manager Casper Jangale confirmed the development, saying Woods-Nkhutabasa has joined Felix Sapao, Jimmy Zakazaka, Lunjika Sipho Moyo and Mwayi Msungama as Malawi’s Fifa recognised intermediaries to broker deals.

“James Woods-Nkhutabasa has made it after fulfilling all the requirements,” he said.

Fifa considers various factors including police report on criminal record and aspect on youth transfers before granting the certificate to be involved in brokering deals in a licenced manner.

Woods-Nkhutabasa, the London School of Economics and Political Science graduate, said he was happy to have qualified as a Fifa intermediary saying there are number of exciting developments taking place at his company, Rainbow Sports Investments.

He also wants to put Malawian sporting talent on the global map and advance the attractiveness of the nation in what he terms as “sports diplomacy”.

Woods-Nkhutabasa, who helped Malawi national team striker Yamikani Chester to sign for Rainbow before securing a move for United States Championship side Las Vegas Lightsm said becoming a Fifa intermediary is important to push for more talent advancement.

The philosophy at Rainbow, says James Woods, Regional Director for Malawi and Southern Africa, where the group is looking at investing in the football infrastructure and scouting players, is to prepare their talented players not only for the ruthless world of sport but also to be able to succeed outside sport.

