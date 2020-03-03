DPP deputy youth director defects to UTM: Usi, Masangwi drum up Chilima support in Zomba

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) deputy director of youth, Edward Kandiziwa has joined UTM Party , sighting the lack of visionary leadership in the DPP as main reason for his move.

Speaking at Jali Hunger Project Ground in Zomba when he was officially welcomed to UTM by vice president of the party, Michael Usi, Kandiziwa said time has come for Malawians to begin to hold leadership accountable because the sad state of the social and economic conditions in Malawi is a result of poor leadership.

“This is not the time to come on a political podium to tell you that the economy of this country is doing great when you don’t have any money in your pockets to spend.

“And if anyone tells you that you must vote for them again when you can’t afford your staple maize currently at MK20,000 per 50 kg bag, just know that they are cheating you, and that all they want is your vote in the fresh elections. We must not let the DPP fool us again” said Kandiziwa.

In his good oratory, Kandiziwa who was one of the youth who fought to multiparty democracy during the 1992’s in Zomba when he was Aford member, says he has joined UTM because he has seen that in Saulos Chilima, Malawi will have a leader the people have been looking for; a selfless and visionary leader with national interests at heart and one capable of implementing practical policies that can move this country forward from the current sorry state.

In his speech, Usi thanked Kandiziwa and fellow defectors, who included Ward Councillor aspirant from Zomba Likangala Constituency, Mayi Mangiliza, for making the right decision to come to the UTM in the nick of time.

He said this is the time for people in Malawi to progress in their thinking as well as how they influence others to make decision that affect their everyday lives.

Usi told the newcomers that UTM is a liberal political party with noble and national objectives

“What you have said here Mr Kandiziwa, reflects what I have always told the people elsewhere that no one should cheat you that our economy is on the right path when people have no money in their pockets to buy anything; when they are living from hand to mouth and often without food, clean water and proper housing.

“What happens in your house when you are with your families; the poverty that you experience is the meaning of the economy to you, and no leader should proclaim on political podiums that the economy is good when that can’t translate in your house,” said the UTM Vice President.

He added that God endowed each one of us with different gifts and that he may have given President Peter Mutharika the gift of teaching but what he clearly did not give him is the gift of leadership.

Usi said that is the reason why this country is riddled with so many problems ranging from corruption, cronyism, nepotism, regionalism; state capture and general government maladministration.

“If it was that Peter Mutharika was given the gift of leadership, he would have by now solved a myriad of social political challenges this country is facing. Instead what we see is a dangerous Laissez-faire approach to national matters from a tired leader, which has only just exacerbated problems for Malawi.

“We need a leader in this country who should move things and that leader is Saulos Chilima,” said Usi.

Earlier, UTM patron, Noel Masangwi, bemoaned what he said is the total neglect of Zomba district by the DPP administration.

He said the DPP government has totally neglected the people of Zomba in terms of development and yet the district is very central in as far as preserving the national heritage of this country is concerned.

Masangwi also added his voice to those who said the maize price at MK20, 000 per kg is prohibitive and that the people of Zomba cannot afford.

Among the people who attended the rally were UTM seniors such as Director of Elections Paul Chibingu; Deputy Director of Elections, Bright Kawaga; Allan Ngumuya, Louis Ngalande plus Eastern Region Governor, Alhajj Sande and his regional committee.

