Wanderers promote one reserve player to senior team

With about two weeks before the kick off of the TNM Super League, Be Forward Wanderers have promoted one player of their reserve side into the senior team.

Wanderers General Secretary, Victor Maunde confirmed that striker, Aubrey Maloya is the has been drafted into the senior team following his impressive performance.

“Maloya has been outstanding with the reserve side for the past season and he meets the grade to feature for the senior team,” said Maunde.

On his part, Maloya said he was delighted to have been considered in the senior team and vowed to fight for his place .

“Iam so delighted because l have been waiting for this chance, and I can promise that I will not disappoint. I would like also to thank the coaches in the senior team for their faith in me,” said Maloya.

Meanwhile ,Maunde said the coaches are impressed with the performance of two players, who are doing trials at Wanderers.

Strikers Mathews Sibale and Juma Yatini joined the Nomads last week and they featured in the just ended Ernegem International Bonanza.

So far, the Nomads roped in defender, Lughano Kayira from Mzuzu Warriors.

The team also let other players like Zicco Mkanda, Peter Kansonga and Harry Nyirenda go.

