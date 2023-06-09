DPP Director of Operations Joe Nyirongo arrested over robbery in Mzuzu

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Director of Operations, Joe Thomas Nyirongo, has been arrested on suspicion that he masterminded a robbery incident that occurred in Mzuzu on Wednesday night.

Mzuzu Police Station publicist Paul Tembo confirmed the arrest, saying the law enforcers are currently investigating Nyirongo.

The DPP Director of Operations is also a popular businessman in the Northern City of Malawi.

A local radio station, Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS), has reported that the robbery in question took place in the city near Thukuta House where some robbers went away with cash from a taxi passenger attacked by some robbers.

The victim got severely injured and was rushed to hospital by some well-wishers, ZBS added.

