WEMAS gives back MK3.5m premiums to BuildOn employees in KU

June 9, 2023 Watipaso Mzungu - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Malawi’s fastest growing medical and health insurance firm, Wella Medical Aid Society (WEMAS), on Wednesday gave back MK3.5 million cash to employees of a Kasungu-based non-profit making organization – BuildOn.

WEMAS is the only health insurance company in Malawi that gives back money to members who have claimed less than 25 percent of their annual medical cover premiums.

WEMAS Chief Executive Officer McDonald Wella addressing BuildOn employees

Headquartered in Lilongwe, the company provides innovative medical insurance services that continuously increases value for its stakeholders while empowering their employees to make a difference.

And speaking when he presented the cash to the members, WEMAS Chief Executive Officer, McDonald Wella, said his company came up with the cashback programme as a means to recognize efforts by its members to manage their health well.

Wella promised that his company will continue providing competitive products and services to reward its members.

BuildOn Finance and Administration Manager, Kelvin Neba, expressed his organization’s excitement to associate itself with WEMAS.

WEMAS CEO MacDonald Wella presenting a dummy cheque to BuildOn Finance and Administration Manager Kelvin Neba and a representative of staff Vitumbiko Mhango

Neba said WEMAS has proven to be the best provider of medical cover services in Malawi.

WEMAS was established in 2020 to respond to the rising demand for innovative and responsive medical insurance services in Malawi. Currently, the company boasts of a membership of over 5, 000.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Chakwera pushes for economic integration among COMESA member states

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has emphasized the need for economic integration among Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa...

Close