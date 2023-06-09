WEMAS gives back MK3.5m premiums to BuildOn employees in KU

Malawi’s fastest growing medical and health insurance firm, Wella Medical Aid Society (WEMAS), on Wednesday gave back MK3.5 million cash to employees of a Kasungu-based non-profit making organization – BuildOn.

WEMAS is the only health insurance company in Malawi that gives back money to members who have claimed less than 25 percent of their annual medical cover premiums.

Headquartered in Lilongwe, the company provides innovative medical insurance services that continuously increases value for its stakeholders while empowering their employees to make a difference.

And speaking when he presented the cash to the members, WEMAS Chief Executive Officer, McDonald Wella, said his company came up with the cashback programme as a means to recognize efforts by its members to manage their health well.

Wella promised that his company will continue providing competitive products and services to reward its members.

BuildOn Finance and Administration Manager, Kelvin Neba, expressed his organization’s excitement to associate itself with WEMAS.

Neba said WEMAS has proven to be the best provider of medical cover services in Malawi.

WEMAS was established in 2020 to respond to the rising demand for innovative and responsive medical insurance services in Malawi. Currently, the company boasts of a membership of over 5, 000.

