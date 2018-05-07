DPP disassociates itself from Kalindo arson attack: Malawi VP Chilima condemns ‘satanic’ acts

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Sunday issued a strongly worded statement disassociating itself from the arson attack on legislator Bon Kalindo’s vehicle.

The statement, monitored on state controlled Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) says the party advocates for peaceful settlements of political disputes.

“We urge the police to investigate the matter and prosecute the perpetrators,” says the statement.

The DPP says the party does not condone violence.

Kalindo was one of DPP members that is in support for Vice-President Saulos Chilima’s presidential candidature in 2019 .

The outspoken legislature said he suspected DPP members plotted the torching of his car to silence him, but he challenged that his position remains the same.

This makes him and the others including legislators Noel Masangwi and Patricia Kaliati, the DPP cadets targets for violence.

Kalindo said on Thursday he would be distributing campaign materials for Chilima.

The cadets on Friday attacked legislators Noel Masangwi and Patricia Kaliati at parliament for their association with Chilima.

Meanwhile, Chilima in a statement signed by his press officer Pilirani Phiri, says the setting ablaze of DPP lawmaker Bon Kalindo’s car at his house was an act of barbarism.

Chilima condemned what he called “ primitive, uncivilised and satanic” acts of political terro, saying they have no space in modern Malawi.”

The Vice-President urges all peace-loving Malawians to resist this and to refrain from being used by selfish individuals whose aim is to tear the nation apart.

Former First Lady Callista Mutharika was the first person to openly support Chilima’s presidential candidacy, arguing her in-law, the current President, was too old to run for the presidency in May next year and that DPP cannot win with him.

Chilima had not yet commented on the former first lady proposal.

The influential Catholic bishops, in their latest pastoral latter titled ‘A call for a new era’, appealed to political parties to embrace intra-party democracy.

Meanwhile, Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) that organised last week’s demonstrations has told DPP that Malawians are tired “with their politics of terror, propaganda and manipulation”.

