Karonga Utd hold Nomads to pile pressure on beleaguered Osman

May 7, 2018 Green Muheya -Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Karonga United on Sunday held champions Be Forward Wanderers to a goalless draw in a TNM Super League match at Balaka Stadium in the most limp and hapless fashion possible.

Coach Yasin Osman: Guided Wanderers to title glory but facing sack this season 

This, to put it mildly, was not the day to get Coach Yasin Osman and his back room staff the statement of support he so craves.

Osman and the technical panel that includes assistant coach Bob Mpinganjira and team manager Steve Madeira have been given the five-match ultimatum to save their job which started with the draw against Karonga.

The coach could only look on and hope that this does not prove a knockout blow.

The five-games will tell whether Osman is the man to save Nomads season, but even if he does not, history suggests Lali Lubani  Road boys  will find a way among its legends .

Wanderers supporters in Balaka  chanted for the resignation of Osman and his backroom staff.

They accused the technical panel of failing to make the right substitutions.

The match may have ended without incidents but Karonga players were forced to walk a distance of about 500 metres to catch their team bus as Wanderers supporters harassed them.

Other results:

Kamuzu Barracks 3 Red Lions 2

TN Stars 2 Masters Security 1

Mafco 1 Dwangwa United 1

