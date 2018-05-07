Malawi police arrest teen boy for alleged rape on granny: Man gets 16 years IHL for defilement

Malawi Police in central region tobacco growing district of Kasungu have arrested an 18 year old boy for allegedly raping a 75 year old granny.

Harry Namwaza, the police spokesperson in Kasungu said the rape allegedly took place in chief Mwase’s area in the district.

He identified the boy as Samson Phiri from chief Mwase’s area.

But he could not name the old woman who is said to have been raped for legal, moral and ethical reasons.

The alleged rape of the old woman has shocked many who point this an indicator of society moral decay.

Namwaza said Phiri is expected to be brought in court this week.

Elsewhere, in Zomba Senior Magistrate’s Court on Thursday convicted and sentenced Leneke Ziliro Banda, 42, to 16 years’ imprisonment with hard labour (IHL) for defiling an eight- year- old girl who was infected with syphilis in the process in March this year (2018).

The eight-year-old girl (name withheld) was staying with Banda and his wife following the death of the girl’s parents, Police Prosecutor Inspector Gladys Jentala told the court.

The offence of defilement contravenes Section 138 (1) of the Penal Code and attracts a maximum punishment of 14 years IHL if one is found liable and convicted of the same.

Jentala told the court that Banda defiled the girl at Zangala Village in Chingale area in Traditional Authority Mlumbe in the district when the victim’s aunt who is Banda’s wife was away.

“Your worship, Banda’s wife went to draw water when the accused took advantage of her absence to defile the girl,” Inspector Jentala said.

Banda has two wives and was visiting them in turns according to the prosecutor. He added that the defilement took place when he visited the girl’s aunt who was the elder wife.

The girl told her aunt about the defilement such that the aunt reported the case to Chingale Police Station who later effected an arrest.

Hospital examination results proved that the girl was defiled and infected with a sexually transmitted infection, precisely syphilis, according to Jentala.

In mitigation, Banda who pleaded guilty and admitted to the charge of defilement told the court that he had two wives and children who look up to him for support, as such, asked for a lenient punishment.

“I have two wives and several children to look after,” Banda pleaded with the court.

However, Zomba Senior Resident Magistrate Paul Chiotcha said Banda’s mitigation could not influence the sentence.

He said Banda had committed a serious offence which deserved a stiff punishment to keep him away from society, in particular the girl child.

He, therefore, sentenced Banda to 16-year imprisonment with hard labour as a deterrent to other would – be offenders.

Banda comes from Changata Village in Traditional Authority Changata in Thyolo

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :