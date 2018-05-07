Malawi ex-VP Malewezi speaks on the ‘age-matters’ campaign: Blend the ‘aged’ and ‘babies’

Former Vice Presudent Dr Justin Chimera Malewezi has given his views on age-matters debate following calls in ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) a]that President Peter Mutharika should rethink contesting again on the grounds of age as he will be celebrating his 79th birthday two months after the 2019 tripartite elections.

But on his take, Saturday during the Anglican church’s memorial ceremony of early missionaries in Chikwawa, Malewezi observed that the country needs a mixture of both young and old politicians for it to achieve meaningful and sustainable socio-economic development.

“It is wrong thinking that one can be a good president just because he is youthful. It is even wrong to say that old people are better leaders. To me, I think the combination of the two can be the best option,” said Malewezi.

Malewezi, who was also the Guest of Honour at the function, took time to provide social and economic tips to the youth to succeed in life.

“Learn to plan for any financial resources that you may have. Spend money wisely to live an independent life. Don’t rush to get wealth through dubious means,” advised Malewezi.

The opposition to Mutharika’d second term started within his own family when his sister-in-law, Callista, openly endorsed youthful Vice-President Saulos Chilima, 45, as DPP’s torch-bearer in the 2019 presidential race.

Other party cadres, including national youth director Louis Ngalande , legislators Allan Ngumuya, Patricia Kaliati, Noel Masangwi and MP Bon Kalindo, also think Mutharika should indeed rethink contesting again on the grounds of his advanced age.

They are not concerned with age per se but they have talked of beats in DPP taking advantage of President’s old age to ransack public coffers and thwart the agenda of poverty reduction.

In his remarks, Anglican Bishop of the Diocese of Southern Malawi described the current castigations among members of different political parties as primitive, saying the sad development negatively affects progress in the country’s development.

The Bishop said it was a waste of time for political parties to call one another names instead of focusing on how to get solutions to address challenges the country is facing.

The prelate, however, wondered why people were busy castigating each other because of age presidential candidates. He called on technocrats and professionals to detach themselves from politics and display their ideas and skills to transform Malawi.

“What we would like to see in this country is development. People’s rights and dignity have to be respected. The church will continue to stand up and speak just to make sure that governance issues are on the right path,” he said.

He, therefore, urged members of the Anglican Church to actively participate in the forthcoming tripartite elections as candidates so that parliament has more God-fearing individuals.

Bishop Kalemba said this help the country to place sustainable measures of prioritizing issues of national interest.

“Some of us can’t contest in any elected position because we chose to become priests. However, let me urge you to compete in various political positions,” he appealed.

On youth development, health and education, Bishop Kalemba pointed out that the Anglican Church would continue working in complementing government’s efforts in a bid to register meaningful improvements in the said sectors.

