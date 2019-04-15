DPP disown Bagus, Nankhumwa unveils Office as party candidate for Chikwawa Central

April 15, 2019 Osman Faiti -Nyasa Times 3 Comments

The top leadership of the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has said Salim Bagus  in not a candidate of the party in Chikwawa Central but Samuel Office , clearing the mist that has been dogging the constituency over parliamentary candidate.

Chiefs at the DPP rally as Samuel Office is introduced to the constituency as party parliamentary candidate

Nankhumwa introducing Samuel Office as DPP parliamentray candidate in Chikwawa Central

President Peter Mutharika with Bagus  when he rejoined DPP

Bagus joined DPP after resiging from Malawi Congress Party (MCP) where he was second deputy secretary general.

Both Bagus and Office have been campaigning on DPP platform despite Bagus contesting as an independent candidate.

The development has  caused unnecessary tension in the party as the two have been tussling over the distribution of party campaign materials.

But during a campaign whistle-stop meeting at Nchalo on Sunday  addressed by DPP regional governor for southern region, Charkes Mchacha and  DPP vice president for the region, Kondwani Nankhumwa, the two clarified that Office is DPP candidate and not Bagus.

Nankhumwa said the party has Samuel Office as its candidate while in  Chikwa east and north, DPP parliamentary candidates are Griford Maulidi and Owen Chomanika, respectively.

 

mulumuzana
Guest
mulumuzana

koma Lundu adamema anthu kuti awiri akunenedwa apawa asadzawavotere…..chikwawa central ndiyovuta imafuna ma results….chiyambile democracy kulibe phungu adalamulilako two terms kunali bagusyu, fight, benadeta mlaka maliro lero kuli mwenye m’bale wake wa mia yemwe walephera sangawine Zaheer issa…koma owina uku ndi mai uja wachitukuko wa chipani chagwedeza paliponsechi cha UTM party mai Esnath Ross chidanti Malunga…mwana wa pa road…..moto kuti buuuuu

43 minutes ago
Don Dada
Guest
Don Dada

Unasiya chipani chabwino komwe unalindi udindo nkulowa chipani cha mbava komwe anthu akenso akukana. Iwe Bagasi nzeru zako nzopelewera ati. Ufyontenge, sunati.

1 hour ago
MAbvuto akula
Guest
MAbvuto akula

Koma ndiyekunali anthu zide!!!! Chonchi?

2 hours ago

