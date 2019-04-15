DPP disown Bagus, Nankhumwa unveils Office as party candidate for Chikwawa Central

The top leadership of the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has said Salim Bagus in not a candidate of the party in Chikwawa Central but Samuel Office , clearing the mist that has been dogging the constituency over parliamentary candidate.

Bagus joined DPP after resiging from Malawi Congress Party (MCP) where he was second deputy secretary general.

Both Bagus and Office have been campaigning on DPP platform despite Bagus contesting as an independent candidate.

The development has caused unnecessary tension in the party as the two have been tussling over the distribution of party campaign materials.

But during a campaign whistle-stop meeting at Nchalo on Sunday addressed by DPP regional governor for southern region, Charkes Mchacha and DPP vice president for the region, Kondwani Nankhumwa, the two clarified that Office is DPP candidate and not Bagus.

Nankhumwa said the party has Samuel Office as its candidate while in Chikwa east and north, DPP parliamentary candidates are Griford Maulidi and Owen Chomanika, respectively.

