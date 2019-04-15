DPP’s Mchacha, Paramount Chief Lundu hit at ‘poisonous’ MCP-PP alliance

April 15, 2019 Osman Faiti -Nyasa Times 7 Comments

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has said the recently formed Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and People’s Party (PP) electoral alliance is “poisonous” and threatens the very fabric of Malawi’s political, social and economic life and undermines the tenets of democracy.

Nankhumwa encouraged Malawians to vote for President Mutharika, DPP MPs and councillors

Nankhumwa confers with Paramount Chief Lundu

Nankhumwa confers with Mchacha during the whistle stop campaign meetings in Chikwawa

Nankhumwa and Mchacha campaigning for DPP in Chikwawa

Part of the people Nankhumwa addressed in Chikwawa

Charles Mchacha, the flamboyant DPP regional governor for southern region, made the scathing attacks during whistle-stop campaign rallies addressed by DPP vice president for the region, Kondwani Nankhumwa at Mitondo in Chikwawa east, Nchalo in Chikwawa central and Chikwawa Boma in Chikwawa north constituency on Sunday April 14  ahead of the May 21, 2019 watershed tripartite elections.

He claimed that the MCP-PP alliance is a union of “murderers and thieves”, which is detrimental to political, social and economic development of the country.

Mchacha observed that from 1964 until some three decades ago, the MCP presided over one of the most notorious and autocratic regimes in the history of post-independent Africa.

“It is a fact known to many people that during the brutal MCP regime between 1964 and 1994, many sons and daughters of Malawi were brutally killed, detained without trial and fled into exile for political reasons. The Lower Shire has had its fair of MCP atrocities; many people here lost many property including their cattle during those dark days of MCP,” Mchacha told hundreds of enthusiastic DPP supporters during the tour.

He said Malawians must not allow MCP to crawl back into government because it is simply suicidal and thus dangerous.

Mchacha said Malawians should say an “emphatic no” to the return of MCP and its dark legacy. He said the latest apology by MCP leader Lazarus Chakwera should not be taken seriously as it does very little to heal the wounds Malawians suffered under the party’s atrocious regime.

The regional governor who is also deputy minister of Homeland Security said to make matters worse, MCP has partnered with PP of former President Joyce Banda, a party infamous for cashgate.

He said ex-president Banda presided over the massive theft of billions of Malawi Kwacha when she was Head of State and no sane person could dare offer Banda an opportunity to return to the corridors of government.

“So you can see that this is a very dangerous combination; that of murders and thieves. Banda went abroad in self-imposed exile because she faces a myriad of charges of corruption,” claimed Mchacha.

The Paramount Chief Lundu of Sena and Mang’anya people of Lower Shire concurred with Mchacha, saying he was there when Kamuzu Banda came to Malawi in 1958 and saw his departure after the referendum in 1993 and general elections of 1994.

“I am old enough to give you my people a true testimony of how brutal the MCP regime was. It would be foolhardy for us to vote for a party renowned for torture and murder,” said the Paramount Chief.

On his part, Nankhumwa encouraged Malawians to vote for President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, DPP MPs and councillors on May 21 for uninterrupted social and economic development.

In Chikwawa central, Nankhumwa said the party has Samuel Office as its candidate while in east and north, DPP parliamentary candidates are Griford Maulidi and Owen Chomanika, respectively.

Nankhumwa pledged that would ensure that Lower Shire flood victims are looked after properly until their lives return to normal, warning officials tasked with distributing relief items against indulging in theft and corruption as they would face the music.

He also pledged that government would ensure that construction of the modern tarmac road from Thabwa to Fatima is expedited.

mulumuzana
Guest
mulumuzana

on top of what has been said mcp is a party that encourages kusankhana mitundu…u will agree with me kuti mcp imatenga chigawo chapakati ngati base yake komanso sifuna kuti chipanichi chilamulilidwe ndi munthu wa chgawo china…gwanda mwana zuwere mphezi mwana olimba mtima chakwamba adakanidwa ndi a tembo ndi anthu ambiri achigawo chapakati omwe ankaona kuti munthu wa southern region sangakhale president wa mcp…hence my conclusion kuti chipani cha mcp chitha very soon after loosing this coming elections coz ochakwera akhala ataluza kachiwiri ndipo mcp sidzawapatsanso mpata kuti adzaluzenso kachitatu….mia adzakhala akufunitsitsa mpando wa upresident as he is the vice… Read more »

Don Dada
Guest
Don Dada

udindo wa running mate unakukanika iwe nkhumba nankhumwa. you are working hard for nothing

Guga
Guest
Guga

True, MCP & PP ALLIANCE is a union of thieves and murderers.

MBUMBA
Guest
MBUMBA

Lask kicks of a dying horse

Dipipi wa Yudiefu
Guest
Dipipi wa Yudiefu

But the people who actually did the killing are welcome to DPP and given top jobs. You not very serious Mr. Nankhumwa. He is running out of ideas because he is one of the few people who are campaigning in DPP.

Voter
Guest
Voter

MK145 million , Yama genset muzayankha

Jonathan gwaza
Guest
Jonathan gwaza

Which sane person can take Lundu and Mchacha seriously? The mcp killers are in your camp.

