DPP hold peaceful demonstration in Lilongwe for ‘electoral justice’

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members on Wedesday hit the streets of the capital city Lilongwe peacefully in a new wave of protests against the February 3 landmark Constitutional Court election case ruling which annulled the May 21 presidential election.

The hundreds of supporters led by members of the DPP national governing council including secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey, presidential aide Hetherwick Ntaba and Minister of Energy Bintony Kutsaira, Mwai Chimuyambeni and legislator Chimwemwe Chipungu, presented a petition to the Lilongwe City Council.

“We find the Constitutional Court ruling to be not pleasing at all. We find the judgement to have stolen our legitimate victory in broad daylight,” reiterated one protester on a microphone to thunderous cheering of his fellow supporters.

The court nullified the presidential election following petitions submitted by opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera and UTM party leader and State vice-president Saulos Chilima – who complained that the election was marred by rigging and massive irregularities.

In its determination, the Constitutional Court indeed found that the irregularities were grave and that the use of correctional fluid Tippex in many results sheets, undermined the outcome of the election.

Immediately after the ruling, DPP expressed its displeasure, first taking to the streets in the Blantyre and then Zomba.

In Lilongwe, the blue sea would edge through Mchesi, Kamuzu Central round about and then finally into the Central Business District to submit a petition at Civic Offices.

Reading the petition, exective member Ntaba highlighted 10 points in the petition, among them, a demand for what they call electoral justice.

Director of Planning and Development at LCC Hillary Kamela received the petition.

Speaking earlier, Jeffrey urged the DPP supporters to remain peaceful.

“Let us demonstrate that we are a peaceful party who just want to fight for the restoration justice which we feel is not being dispensed justly,” she said.

In the petition, DPP—which was not a party in the case but its leader President Peter Mutharika was the first respondent by virtue of being the declared winner of the annulled election— has asked the Anti-Corruption Bureau to investigate allegations that the five Constitutional Court judges received money to come up with their landmark determination.

