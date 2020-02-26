DPP hold peaceful demonstration in Lilongwe for ‘electoral justice’
The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members on Wedesday hit the streets of the capital city Lilongwe peacefully in a new wave of protests against the February 3 landmark Constitutional Court election case ruling which annulled the May 21 presidential election.
The hundreds of supporters led by members of the DPP national governing council including secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey, presidential aide Hetherwick Ntaba and Minister of Energy Bintony Kutsaira, Mwai Chimuyambeni and legislator Chimwemwe Chipungu, presented a petition to the Lilongwe City Council.
“We find the Constitutional Court ruling to be not pleasing at all. We find the judgement to have stolen our legitimate victory in broad daylight,” reiterated one protester on a microphone to thunderous cheering of his fellow supporters.
The court nullified the presidential election following petitions submitted by opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera and UTM party leader and State vice-president Saulos Chilima – who complained that the election was marred by rigging and massive irregularities.
In its determination, the Constitutional Court indeed found that the irregularities were grave and that the use of correctional fluid Tippex in many results sheets, undermined the outcome of the election.
Immediately after the ruling, DPP expressed its displeasure, first taking to the streets in the Blantyre and then Zomba.
In Lilongwe, the blue sea would edge through Mchesi, Kamuzu Central round about and then finally into the Central Business District to submit a petition at Civic Offices.
Reading the petition, exective member Ntaba highlighted 10 points in the petition, among them, a demand for what they call electoral justice.
Director of Planning and Development at LCC Hillary Kamela received the petition.
Speaking earlier, Jeffrey urged the DPP supporters to remain peaceful.
“Let us demonstrate that we are a peaceful party who just want to fight for the restoration justice which we feel is not being dispensed justly,” she said.
In the petition, DPP—which was not a party in the case but its leader President Peter Mutharika was the first respondent by virtue of being the declared winner of the annulled election— has asked the Anti-Corruption Bureau to investigate allegations that the five Constitutional Court judges received money to come up with their landmark determination.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Dr Ntaba, i respect your educational achievement but I am disappointed that you can see what went during the null and void elections
We have a problem in Malawi no wonder we are not improving!!!!!
We have been independent for half a century but we are still suffering because of the Ntabas.
People who are educated and hold senior post in government but doing nothing tangible
Tractorgates and nothing government has done to show it is serious
DPP/ UDF thinks that they are the only and the most important people than any other Who can go every where at any time do whatever they wants learn from this other regions how have you felt when things didn’t get your way with the election case you even tried to bribe the judges but it never worked . Next time when other people wants to demonstrate their concerns in Blantyre as Malawians don’t interrupt them by doing what you’ve been doing to past peaceful demonstration in Blantyre they too have the rights to protest as Malawians.
Thupi lonse Malungo. UTM and MCP know for sure if u don’t unite u shall be crushed
If you combine DPP and UDF, What % did they get? Dont talk things which are not substantiated by facts. Even the tippexed votes were 38% DPP %, 5 % UDF. What is the total? 43%. Where do you think will they get the extra 7% even with tippex?
I CAN SEE THEM DOING IT FOR THE NEXT 5 YEARS….KIKIKIKI TIYENI NAZONI WELCOME TO THE CLUB.
This is campaign not peaceful demonstration as we are made to believe. How will justice be restored through demonstrations? I though you have appealed to Supreme Court? Wait until it makes its determination.
Koma awa adzalora kusiya boma tsiku likadzakwana? Peaceful coz all the zikwanje thugs ali ndi inuyo. Simungatemane nokha nokha
KKKKKK But Malawi,even Ntaba is demonstrating.Next time it will be Albinos demonstrating to demand justice
this is total rubish being led by abakha just look at them they are all like thieves who are badly willing to increase the pain of the suffering malawians. i hate that old kamuzu man ntaba who has lost all his intellectuals due to hunger for money as evidenced in his involvement in the albino killings. remember but that God is watching you
greedy idiots who dont love malawi with gullible who love poverty!
za zii.
nanga chifukwa munkafuna kupereka ziphuphu kwa ma judge?