Fire MEC commissioners and hold them accountable, Chilima urges Malawi leader

State vice-president Saulos Chilima has asked President Peter Mutharika to fire the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) commissioners and hold them accountable for the messy May 21 2019 presidential election which was marred with massive irregularities and anomalies.

Chilima’s comments come following recommendations from parliament’s Public Appointments Committee.

In a broadcast interview on Tuesday, Chilima said PAC had made a recommendation for them to get fired.

“That is good. But they must also be held accountable,” said Chilima.

“I don’t expect that we will be stuck with the same commissioners for long. We can move on with a new commission.

“I would urge the President to release them so that we move on. It’s an opportunity. If the President does not fire them that’s a recipe for unrest,” Chilima said.

Some quarters of society are expressing concern over delays by Mutharika to fire the commissioners ahead of the Constitutional Court sanctioned fresh presidential election which Parliament has set to be on May 19 2020 subject to presidential assent.

A five-judge bench labelled the Commission as incompetent.

The constitutional court had ordered in its ruling that fresh presidential election should be held in 150 days and that Parliament should meet in 21 days to make electoral reforms to accommodate the order and adoption of the 50+1 electoral rule.

Following the order, Parliament has also passed the bill to amend the Parliamentary and Presidential Elections Act (PPEA) to have the next general elections on the third Tuesday of 2025.

Parliament also amended the Electoral Commission Act (ECA) to among others allow all political parties represented in the house to nominate MEC commissioners.

Some commissioners set the cat among the pigeons when they revealed that MEC chairperson Jane Ansah made unilateral decisions, including announcing disputed election results.

