Mbilizi in housing scam: Officers at MRA offer each other houses at K30m each
Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) deputy commissioner general Roza Mbilizi and some officers connected to the Democratic Progressive Party ( DPP) have offered each other institutional houses to buy at K30 million each.
Nyasa Times can reveal that Mbilizi had a meeting with the other MRA officers connected to DPP who included MRA director of finance Sam Zuze to share the houses.
“Roza Mbilizi was allocated five houses for herself while Zuze will buy three houses and the rest of the people will buy one house each at K30 million,” a source told Nyasa Times.
“They want to have something to hold on to in the event they are out of government, ” another source corroborated the story.
A high ranking MRA official who is not connected to the DPP also confirmed of the deal.
“In fact these people have already received their offer letters already. You can check with them,” he said.
One of the beneficiaries confirmed having received an offer letter on the houses.
“What’s wrong in buying a house after being offered,” said Zuze threatening to ‘sue’ if the story ever comes out.
There is no independent valuation of the properties.
I hope they know what they are doing……
Taxpayers money down the drain. We shall reclaim the houses and whoever offered these for sale will be convicted for abuse of office.
And while all this is happening, someone is snoring. Could be he gave the OK anyway.
Poor Malawi.
If Mbilizi and her best friend Zuze buy these houses then Teachers and MDF should also buy their houses belonged.
Roza, Roza, Roza, how many time will you appear in scandals at MRA?
Mpaka 5 wekha aaaaa
Sharing chuma cha dziko mwa utsilu when the majority of malawians are suffering
So MRA will end when they go out of the Institution? Should teachers who are using school houses also buy the houses? What about the army?
That is the DPP i know all along.Shame!!!!!
Let them proceed with the dirty deal but once the dpp administration left the government they should be accountable…it takes a good thinking party to build these houses and there has been changes of administration previously but they didnt do such nonses why this the peter mutharika administration…how many scandals are u going to take before u left the government….