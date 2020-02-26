Mbilizi in housing scam: Officers at MRA offer each other houses at K30m each

Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) deputy commissioner general Roza Mbilizi and some officers connected to the Democratic Progressive Party ( DPP) have offered each other institutional houses to buy at K30 million each.

Nyasa Times can reveal that Mbilizi had a meeting with the other MRA officers connected to DPP who included MRA director of finance Sam Zuze to share the houses.

“Roza Mbilizi was allocated five houses for herself while Zuze will buy three houses and the rest of the people will buy one house each at K30 million,” a source told Nyasa Times.

“They want to have something to hold on to in the event they are out of government, ” another source corroborated the story.

A high ranking MRA official who is not connected to the DPP also confirmed of the deal.

“In fact these people have already received their offer letters already. You can check with them,” he said.

One of the beneficiaries confirmed having received an offer letter on the houses.

“What’s wrong in buying a house after being offered,” said Zuze threatening to ‘sue’ if the story ever comes out.

There is no independent valuation of the properties.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :