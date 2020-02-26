Gaba Mhango ‘excited’ for scooping another award in South Africa

Malawian prolific striker Frank ‘Gabadinho’ Mhango has said he is “very excited” to have scooped the Goal of the Month Award in the South African Premier Soccer League (PSL), barely weeks after being named Player of the Month.

Mhango has been in a rich vein of form and currently leads the Absa Premiership goal-scoring standings, with 14 goals this campaign.

The Malawian has earned the Goal of the Month accolade for his thunderous strike against Polokwane City in January.

Mhango said: “I am very excited.”

The 27-year-old player’s goal came in the fifth minute, when he was sent through on goal and he curled the ball into the top corner as he gave Polokwane ‘keeper George Chigova no chance. Mhango went on to claim a hat-trick in that game.

The Buccaneers hitman currently sits pretty at the summit of the scoring charts in the PSL with 14 goals, two ahead of his closest chaser Peter Shalulile of Highlands Park.

The Flames prolific forward has enjoyed a rich vein of form since December last year, with the appointment of coach Josef Zinnbauer, having also greatly aided his form.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :