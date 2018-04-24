DPP investigates anti-Muslim slur by regional governor

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says it is shocked that one of its regional governors is reported to have urged people in Mangochi not to vote for Muslim candidates, saying the party is now investigating the matter.

DPP spokesperson Francis Katsaira said a team of party officials would be investigating the matter and an appropriate action would be taken against Julius Paipi, the regional governor for the eastern region if proved that he said it at a political rally in Mangochi.

“As a party, we cannot condone such behavior. The DPP is not a religious organization, it comprises of supporters from all different faiths in the country,” he said.

The Muslim remark angered Mangochi district campaign director for the party Wellington Mangulenje who has since resigned from his position in protest and withdrawn membership from the party.

However, Paipi said he never said that people should not vote for a Muslim candidate.

“My parents are both Muslims and Christians, therefore how can I say that. If I said those words, people would have protested right away at the rally,” said Paipi.

He challenged Mangulenje to bring forward evidence to prove that the regional governor uttered the words.

Both Muslim and Christian leaders in the district have since asked for calm in view of the alleged religious attacks.

