DPP Joins Forces with Northern Bloc—but Only Mutharika Will Pick His Running Mate

In a dramatic political move that’s stirring both excitement and skepticism, the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has officially declared an alliance with a group of northern-based politicians and parties under a new banner called the Northern Alliance Bloc.

Announced late last night, the alliance is being sold as a “rescue mission” for Malawians suffering under the current leadership, according to Dr. George Chaponda, one of the key architects behind the coalition.

“This alliance is about liberating Malawians from the crisis they are trapped in,” said Chaponda.

But while the alliance may be billed as a united front, one thing is crystal clear: only DPP leader Professor Peter Mutharika will choose who becomes his running mate.

When asked whether the running mate would be selected from among the northern alliance partners, Chaponda was quick to clarify that the final decision lies entirely with Mutharika.

“He has the sole mandate to choose his running mate,” Chaponda said. “But Malawians will know the answer this Thursday when the party addresses the press.”

Political analysts are already watching closely, noting that while alliances can boost regional influence, they also risk internal friction if power-sharing isn’t clearly defined.

Among the notable names currently associated with the alliance are:

Richard Msowoya, former Speaker of Parliament

Victor Mudhlopa, leader of the Solidarity Alliance

Frank Mwenifumbo, head of the National Democratic Party

Observers say the alliance could reshape the political landscape ahead of the September 16 polls—but only if it offers real unity, a clear message, and leadership that resonates with voters across all regions.

For now, all eyes are on Mutharika, who holds the power card—and the next big reveal.

