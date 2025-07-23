NICO Pension contributes K5 million towards ‘Judiciary Open Day’ event 

The Malawi Judiciary has received a morale boost from NICO Pension, which has made a contribution of K5 million towards the upcoming 2025 Open Day and International Day for Judiciary Wellbeing event scheduled for July 24-25 at Ngazi Primary School in Ekwendeni, Mzimba.

Speaking during the handover ceremony in Blantyre, NICO Pension, Financial Advisory, Manager Retail Business, Lumbani Nyirenda said the company in collaboration with NICO Life decided to partner the Malawi Judiciary by donating the money as part of appreciating to the role that the judiciary play in the country in showcasing their professionalism in handling legal matters to Malawians and also ensure they have a successful event.

Lumbani said through the Judiciary Open Day, Malawians are provided with an opportunity of being equiped with knowledge and understanding of all the legal issues and bridge the gap that majority of Malawians have regarding how the judiciary operates and how they can access information to do legal matters.

“The Judicial day is very crucial because it is the only platform that brings judiciary closer to the people and make sure the public is well aware of the legal framework. Our donation towards this event is centered on making the event a remarkable one by achieving it’s main purpose because as a country we need to have citizens who are familiar with the operation of Judiciary and have knowledge about judicial offices where they can report their issues,” said Nyirenda.

Chief Resident Magistrate for Southern Region, Paul Chiotcha commended NICO Pension and NICO Life for the support which he said will play a significant role by allowing the Judiciary to have a thorough preparations which needed enough support.

“This is a timely support and we want to applaud NICO Pension for their good gesture. Resources are always limited when we are organizing these events because our intention is to reach to as many people as possible but financial constraints sometimes force us to not to meet our objective but through this support we are now confident of hosting a memorable event as we aim to engage the the general and showcase activities and other roles played by the judiciary in the society,” he said.

According to Chiotcha, the money will be used in different areas such as publication of flyers, brochures t-shirts, talk shows just to mention a few.

This year’s event is under the theme: A Demystified, Accessible and People-Centred Judiciary.

The Judiciary Open Day was launched in the country in 2023 and it provides opportunity for Judges, Magistrates, Registrars of the High Court as well as members of staff of Judiciary to interact with members of public in making sure they are aware about the judicial activities.

