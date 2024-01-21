DPP jubilates at the expulsion of Nankhumwa, Jeffrey and team

Members of opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) have jubilation the decisions taken by the Central Executive Committee to expel immediate, with immediate effect, its former vice president for the southern region Kondwani Nankhumwa, former secretary general Grizelder Jeffrey, and former director of women Cecilia Chazama.

The party has also fired its former publicity secretary Nicholas Dausi and Zomba Chisi lawmaker Mark Botomani following the disciplinary hearing the five underwent some weeks ago.

The party has also removed Henry Matemba, Joseph Kachali, Brave Mkwezalba and others from their NGC positions and suspended them for 9 months.

Earlier this year, the party’s disciplinary committee summoned some of its members to explain their role in the NGC meeting that was held last year, organized by the party’s former Secretary General Grezelder Jeffrey without the party leader’s blessing.

