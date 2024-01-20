COVID-19 cases keep rising in Nsanje: What’s happening?

January 20, 2024
Health authorities in Nsanje say the district has recorded eight new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the district to 15.
Director of Health and Social Services, Dr. Gilbert Chapweteka said some of the people who are down with the disease are health workers.
Dr. Chapweteka also said the district has also recorded 13 cases of cholera since the onset of the 2023–2024 rainy season.
He said seven of the cholera cases are local transmissions, while six are imported from parts of Mozambique along the Shire River.
He has urged communities to be vigilant and observe prevention measures, emphasizing the high risk.

