Super League teams scramble for new signings ahead of 2024 Season

TNM Super League teams are busy roping in new faces to ensure readiness for good run form for entertaining and making their fans happy with interents on winning trophies.

The teams are off-season but there has been no rest as far as scouting for new players is concerned, with scramble for players is high.

This week Silver Strikers, ‘The Central Bankers’ signed the Malawi National Football team right back McDonald Lameck from Blue Eagles FC with a three year contract on his disposal.

Lameck is a 2022 TNM Super League rookie of the season winner had spend two years with the Area 30 side from 2021 where he joined Blue Eagles from FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve.

This makes a second signing of the Central Bankers after a week they also roped in Christopher Gototo from Blue Eagles FC on three year contract.

Gototo had an impressive form when scored twelve goals in all competitions in the 2023 season for the Area 30 side.

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets also recorded the signature of former Mighty Waka Waka Tigers goal-keeper Innocent Nyasulu on Wednesday with a three year contract. Nyasulu has kept 13 clean sheets in 31 games played for Tigers in 2023 season.

Bullets new goal-keeper had saved five penalties and won seven player of the matches. Bullets made the first signing with the name of Lloyd Banega Aaron from Civil Service Sporting Club on the paper on 5th January on a three year contract.

Meanwhile, The peoples’ team has welcomed back the striking maestro Babatunde Adepoju from Venda Football Academy in South Africa. Ephraim Kondowe, Anthony Mfune and Precious Phiri have all extented their three year contracts.

On the other hand, Bullets has released nine players namely, Rabson Chiyenda, Righteous Banda, Chinedu Okafur, McFallen Ngwira, Collins Okumu, Eric Kaonga, Rahaman John, White Kitsen and Peter Banda.

Then, Neba Mighty Mukuru Wanderers has recently signed Blessings Singini from Ekwendeni Hammers on a three year deal. This is only summer signing for Wanderers following finishing third in the elite TNM Super League.

Bangwe All Stars have agreed with Zanaco of Zambia for a midfield play-maker Robert Saizi on K13 million deal. And Bangwe owner Mphatso Jika has agreed the terms of the deal and Saizi is moving to Zambia.

