Environmentalists attack Minister Michael Usi: Full of empty threats, no action of forest protection

January 20, 2024 Our reporter Be the first to comment

Environmentalists in the country have taken a swipe at Minister of Natural Resources Michael Usi, accusing him of always making empty but too sloppy at taking decisive actions to protect the environment.

Michael Usi

Two renowned environmentalists Maloto Chinkombelo and Godfrey Mfiti have highlighted the minister’s rhetoric while the country’s forests suffer from illegal activities such as charcoal production.

In separate interviews with Zodiak Online, Chinkombelo and Mfiti stress their worry about the minister’s lack of decisive action.

Despite Usi’s recent warning about individuals, including some from his ministry, contributing to deforestation, environmentalists demand concrete measures.

Ahead of the 2023–2024 forestry season launch, Minister Usi vowed to expose and bring justice to those depleting the country’s forest reserves.

Minister Usi defends his stance, claiming he is not paying lip service.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Chitipa United voted the most improved team Mwaungulu dominate at TNM Super league gala awards

It was a night of smiles to a young talented  Nyasa Big Bullets midfielder, Patrick Mwaungula as he has dominated...

Close