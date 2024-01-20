Environmentalists attack Minister Michael Usi: Full of empty threats, no action of forest protection

Environmentalists in the country have taken a swipe at Minister of Natural Resources Michael Usi, accusing him of always making empty but too sloppy at taking decisive actions to protect the environment.

Two renowned environmentalists Maloto Chinkombelo and Godfrey Mfiti have highlighted the minister’s rhetoric while the country’s forests suffer from illegal activities such as charcoal production.

In separate interviews with Zodiak Online, Chinkombelo and Mfiti stress their worry about the minister’s lack of decisive action.

Despite Usi’s recent warning about individuals, including some from his ministry, contributing to deforestation, environmentalists demand concrete measures.

Ahead of the 2023–2024 forestry season launch, Minister Usi vowed to expose and bring justice to those depleting the country’s forest reserves.

Minister Usi defends his stance, claiming he is not paying lip service.

