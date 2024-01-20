Chitipa United voted the most improved team Mwaungulu dominate at TNM Super league gala awards

It was a night of smiles to a young talented Nyasa Big Bullets midfielder, Patrick Mwaungula as he has dominated awards at this year’s TNM super league gala awards.

Being crowned as Super league winners on a club level, the magician has also individual awards where he has gone out with MK2 million for being crowned as player of the season along side receving another trophy in the best midfielder category.

Also smiles were with Chitipa United which was voted the most improved team in Super League.

Other categories in the individual awards are as follows: Rookie of the season goes to Robert ‘Gomes’ Saizi of Bangwe All Stars, Best Goalkeeper goes to Innocent Nyasulu of FCB Nyasa Big Bullets, Best defender goes to Stanley Sanudi of Mighty Mukuru Wanderers as Top goal scorer award goes to Clement Nyondo of Dedza Dynamos and Coach of the year award goes to Kalisto Pasuwa who is the mentor for FCB Nyasa Big Bullets.

On the media ward winners in the 2023 TNM Super league season the list is as follows:

Best still photography award goes to Bobby Kabango of Nation Newspaper, Best print reporter award goes to Joy Ndovi of Nation Newspaper, Best Radio reporter award goes to Patrick Simango of MBC, Best Television reporter award goes to Hanky Chimtengo of Mibawa Television, Best online reporter award goes to Antony Isaiah, Best commentator award goes to Bright Kanyama of Zodiak whilst Best analyst award goes to Gary Chirwa of Nation Newspaper.

On the team awards the following is the list :

Most improved team of the season award goes to Chitipa United and they have pocketed MK2 million kwacha, while third placed team which is Mighty Mukuru Wanderers goes away with MK7 million kwacha and the runners up which is Silver Strikers goes away with MK15 million kwacha and the overal champion of 2023 TNM Super league FCB Nyasa Big Bullets has gone away with a dummy cheaque worthy MK40 million.

