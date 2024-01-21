NAP condemns the obstruction and stoning of President convoy in Blantyre

National Advocacy Platform (NAP) condemns of what they are calling it despicable act of obstruction and stoning that unfolded on 19th January 2024 directly targeting the convoy of the President of Malawi in Blantyre.

In a statement signed by chairperson of NAP, Benedicto Kondowe, the grouping says these acts did not only jeopardize the lives of those directly affected but blatantly undermine the fundamental principles of democratic governance and the rule of law and these incidents stands as a stark violation of the security and well-being of the Head of State.

“Obstructing the presidential motorcade not only pose immediate threats to the safety of the President but also set a perilous precedent, potentially leading to deterioration of public order, instilling fear, and corroding trust in democratic institution, ” reads part of the statement.

The statement further says that the decision to redeploy the commissioner of the region and other police officers without due process as mandated by section 43 of the constitution of Malawi, raises serious concerns about the adherence of the constitution principles.

In it’s recommendations among others, the grouping is requesting a comprehensive and transparent investigation into the incident, identifying and swiftly prosecuting those responsible for the obstruction and stoning, safeguard constitutional rights, ensuring a fair hearing for all individuals involved in the police redeployment as well as reinforcing security measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents, thereby ensuring the safety of high-profile individuals and safeguarding democratic processes.

In concluding NAP says stands unwavering in its commitment to upholding democratic values, championing rule of law, and safeguarding individual rights.

