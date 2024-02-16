DPP lodges complaint to Police regarding assaults on its supporters in Lilongwe

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has written Malawi Police to bring to the attention the alarming incidents of violence perpetrated against individuals affiliated with the party in Lilongwe February 14th, 2024.

According to a letter signed by DPP secretary general Clement Mwale, DPP claims that cadres from the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) viciously attacked citizens solely for wearing DPP insignia, resulting in severe injuries and an atmosphere of fear and intimidation.

“What is particularly concerning is that some of these heinous acts occurred in plain sight of law enforcement officers, yet no immediate action was taken to intervene and protect the victims or apprehend the perpetrators.

This not only demonstrates a failure to uphold the fundamental duty of the police to ensure the safety and security of all citizens but also raises serious questions about the impartiality and effectiveness of law enforcement in our country,” he said.

Mwale said the party condemn the acts of violence in the strongest possible terms and demand that swift and decisive action be taken to hold the culprits accountable and prevent any further incidents of political violence.

“It is imperative that the Malawi Police Service conducts a thorough investigation into these attacks and ensures that justice is served for the victims.

“Furthermore, I request that measures be implemented immediately to safeguard the rights and safety of all political party members and supporters, regardless of their affiliations. Political intolerance and violence have no place in a democratic society, and it is incumbent upon law enforcement authorities to uphold the rule of law and protect the rights of all citizens to freedom of expression and association,” he said.

He has since urged the Police to take prompt and decisive action to address this matter and restore confidence in the ability of the Malawi Police Service to fulfill its mandate to serve and protect all citizens without fear or favor.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!