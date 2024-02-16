Govt lied to Malawians on why Immigration department isn’t printing passports: We reveal the truth

Government has been caught red-handed stealing intellectual rights from Techno Brain, a development that has caused the Department of Immigration to stop issuing passports.

An investigation carried by Nyasatimes has revealed that government of Malawi lied to its citizenry that some unscrupulous people hacked the system, apparently it was government agents.

A source close to the ruling elite told us that, the initial arrangement with Techo Brain was that government was supposed to be paying the company for accessing rights to print passports.

In December, an MCP operative touted as a computer wizard during the 2019 presidential election case, started floating into the Techno Brain system, bypassing the norm.

This according to the source was one way of running away from paying Techno Brain as stipulated in an agreement between the company and government of Malawi.

“They wanted to save costs and be able to implement the 14,000-passport price as promised during the 2020 presidential election, but it has backfired,” said the source.

Techno Brain was alerted of mischievous acts through its system. This forced the company to shut out Malawians. This means the Immigration department cannot print passports!

Our source, says government has been cornered and has one option; Kneel down and bow while repenting all sins to Techno Brain. It should patiently wait for either forgiveness or punishment.

“The company is at liberty to fly a white dove or release a black Owl,” the source said.

Meanwhile the company is reported to have presented a yawning bill to Malawi government that is tussling to settle.

Patients, students, business people requiring to renew or acquire new passports are at the mercy of government.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!