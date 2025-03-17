DPP Mchacha alleges that World Bank Froze Shire Valley Transformation Program Funds Over Alleged Govt Plunder 

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has unleashed a barrage of accusations against President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration, alleging brazen theft of funds meant for the Shire Valley Transformation Program (SVTP) – a flagship project designed to revolutionize agriculture and livelihoods in Chikwawa and Nsanje.

At a charged rally in Chikwawa on Sunday, DPP Southern Region Governor Charles Mchacha claimed the World Bank and other donors have slammed the brakes on financing the SVTP due to rampant looting under the Tonse Alliance government. The revelation comes as the country inches closer to the September 16 general elections, with the DPP sharpening its attacks on the ruling party.

“The World Bank has lost confidence in this government’s handling of the Shire Valley project,” Mchacha declared to a sea of supporters at Chikwawa Community Stadium. “They have frozen funding after discovering that funds have been shamelessly siphoned off. This is theft of epic proportions.”

Mchacha lambasted the Chakwera administration for stalling a program that, according to him, thrived under the DPP’s stewardship.

“This project took off during our tenure under my Ministry of Irrigation, where we made tremendous progress. Now, under this incompetent government, all you see is stagnation, corruption, and betrayal,” Mchacha charged.

The SVTP, which aims to transform over 43,000 hectares of land into modern irrigation schemes, is seen as critical to food security and economic development in the Shire Valley. However, reports of donor disillusionment have cast a shadow over its future.

Mchacha did not hold back, accusing the Chakwera government of systematically neglecting the region.

“You give this nation electricity from Kapichira, you give sugar from Nchalo—yet you reap nothing but broken promises,” he fumed. “Where are the Sidik Mia Highway and Gwanda Chakuwamba Road that were promised over and over again? Nowhere! This government has no heart for the Shire Valley.”

In a further swipe, Mchacha warned voters not to fall for the ruling party’s “empty rhetoric” ahead of the polls.

Elsewhere during the rally, DPP Southern Region Campaign Director Ben Khuleya aimed his ire at Chikwawa North MP and Minister of Climate Change, Owen Chomanika. Khuleya accused Chomanika of cowardice and betrayal, claiming he prevented traditional leaders and over 200 youths from attending the rally.

“Chomanika owes his political life to the DPP, yet he has turned Judas. He is arrogant, ungrateful, and he will lose in September,” Khuleya thundered. “Let him know, we don’t fear him, and neither do the people of Chikwawa North.”

Repeated attempts to reach Chomanika for comment proved futile as his phone remained unanswered.

Government spokesperson Moses Kumkuyu was also unreachable by press time, leaving the allegations unanswered.

The rally attracted prominent DPP figures, including national youth director Norman Chisale, women’s director for the South Maria Mainja, party patron Dr. Joseph Mwandidya, and Yeremia Chihana.

With the World Bank’s alleged withdrawal of funds and growing discontent in the Shire Valley, the political heat is intensifying—signaling a turbulent run-up to the elections.

