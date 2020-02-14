DPP mum on ‘Ansxit’, calls by opposition for new MEC commissioners

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has refused to be dragged on calls by the opposition for the government to fire the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah – Ansxit – and all other commissioners following a recent Constitutional Court ruling which found the pollster incompetent of handling elections.

DPP publicity secretary Nicholas Dausi said he would not comment on the matter.

“No, no, no let me not comment on that issue,” he said.

A parliamentary committee has been holding a public hearing on the competence of MEC commissioners to handle another election 150 days time from February 3 2020 following the Constitutional Court ruling.

The court found that the May 21, 2019 presidential election was marred with irregularities and anomalies that had been so widespread, systematic and grave that the election result had been seriously compromised.

UTM spokesperson Joseph Chidanti Malunga said all the commissioners should resign immediately following the court ruling.

“We have lost trust in them. We want new blood to take over,” he said.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) spokesperson Maurice Munthali said all the commissioners should go because of gross incompetence.

United Democratic Front (UDF) spokesperson Ken Ndanga said a ruling by a court of law is an authority therefore all the commissioners should quit the pollster without negotiations or bargaining.

Ansah said she could only resign in the event that the Supreme Court has upheld the Constitutional Court ruling, but commissioner Mary Nkosi said she was waiting for parliament’s Public Appointments Committee to recommend to President Peter Mutharika to have the commissioners fired so that she gets her share of state benefits which include a gratuity and a vehicle.

Another commissioner Moffat Banda whilst admitting irregularities and anomalies were there, said he would not resign over them, arguing that instead he would ensure that the next poll were irregularities and anomalies free.

A bid by Mutharika and the MEC to suspend the ruling was rejected by the Constitutional Court on Wednesday.

