Police arrest 3 over dubious land sale in Lilongwe
Meanwhile, chairperson for the Association of Real Estates Agents (Area) in Malaw, Ken Msonda, has challenged that they have gone flat out on the ground to bring back sanity in the field.
Their role among others according to Msonda is to report crooked individuals guised as middlemen involved in daylight robbery to relevant authorities and also discipline some of their own members implicated in incidents of trickery.
“We warn the general public through various mediums to be on the lookout, avoid dealing with non-members of the association to avoid being dubbed, robed or cheated. Unfortunately the general public is sometimes to blame because of using short-cuts when desperately in need of a property to rent or buy,” Msonda said in quotes reported by Times daily newspaper.
Asked on how one qualifies to be a real estate agent Msonda said one has to go through training at institutions like the Polytechnic in Blantyre at the faculty of Built Environment.
Section 8 of the Land Economy Act outlines that no person is eligible for registration as an estate agent unless he either has attained the age of 22 years, has passed a qualifying examination approved by the Board of Registration and has not less than two years post qualification practical experience or articled pupillage in the work of an estate agent.
Leave a Reply