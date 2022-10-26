DPP NGC member Ken Msonda differs with Francis Mphepo on mobilizing followers to patronize anti-govt demos

A senior member of the National Governing Council (NGC) of the erstwhile ruling Democratic Progressie Party (DPP), Ken Msonda, has disagreed with the decision by the party to endorse anti-government demonstrations organized by social media activist Joshua Chisa Mbele, Sylvester Namiwa and Bon Kalindo.

Mbele, Namiwa and Kalindo have called for the nationwide protests to force President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera to address the social and economic problems facing Malawians.

DPP administrative secretary Francis Mphepo on Tuesday morning issued a statement in which he is backing the decision to take to the streets to raise their concerns with the government.

Mphepo also urged his party officials to mobilize their supporters to participate in the demonstrations.

But Msonda has condemned the decision by his party to both bless the impending protests and mobilizing of the supporters to patronize them.

He wondered why Mphepo could issue such a statement without consulting other NGC members.

“This communication is not from the party, but hon Francis Mphepo as a person. The party officially communicates through the Secretary General or publicity secretary; Hon Jeff wa Jeffrey or Hon Nicholas Dausi respectively. You may recall that few weeks ago DPP Leader of Opposition in Parliament who is also VP for South, Hon Dr Kondwani Nankhumwa addressed a press conference in BT where he said he is going to lead nationwide demonstrations against the current administration of MCP,” he reacted.

He added, “Therefore this letter issued by the party clerk *(PARTY CLERK)* without the knowledge of the party Secretary General or publicity secretary, Hon Mphepo has been issued in bad faith to counter the proposed demonstrations by DPP Leader of Opposition in Parliament Hon Dr Kondwani Nankhumwa.

“When some DPP NGC members say we have bad apples within the DPP leadership that needs pruning or replacement; people geared to finish this party for personal political and financial gains; people who are geared to soil and dent the respect, reputation and integrity of the former head of state HE APM; people who have sorrounded our party president, misleading him for personal political and financial gains; people who are fuelling DPP inhouse fighting for party presidency this is exactly what we mean.”

Msonda has since asked ‘ALL DPP members, followers, supporters and sympathizers to disregard this letter, saying it is not in the interest of Malawians but it is used to settle personal political scores for party presidency.’

