Phyzix drops a ‘Signature’ of love Features Mfumu Hyphen, Marcia

With his current signature love-preaching music, Malawi’s most decorated and kaleidoscopic multi award-winning Afro-hip-hop star, Phyzix also popularly known as Captain Bae has released yet another banger and dance-floor filling love hit love song titled Signature, which is tipped to be one of the biggest smashing urban tunes gushing the airwaves.

In the serenading love song, Phyzix who is a Banker, Marketer, Entrepreneur and Songwriter, features one of Malawi’s legendary lyrist and rapper, Mfumu Hyphen, real name Francis Kaphuka who was formerly known as Young Kay and silky-voiced singer and producer Marcia who co-produced the beat with Stitch Fray and Martin Anjelz.

In an interview, Phyzix real name Noel Chikoleka said he teamed up with the Anankabango hit maker and bars killer, Mfumu Hyphen, to give his fans and Malawian music lovers another love song because only love drives the world forward.

“Love songs bring only positive vibes to people and as there are many troubles in the world it prudent to give people messages of love and music that will depress them.

“I started writing and composing the song while I was in the United Kingdom in July and it was in that moment that I thought of my brother Hyphen who I admire so much.

“I love his rap style and he is one of the best in the business and I knew with him on the song, it will be a hit,” said the Wife material hit-maker.

The Cholapitsa rapper explained that he is very happy with the way the song has has been received by the public saying he never expected the song to be that big and to receive such a tumultuous reception.

Said Phyzix: “Just imagine, just hours after the song was officially released on a Friday morning, we got calls to perform the song the next day on Saturday to perform at three different weddings in Blantyre.

“We were never ready for that and we never expected it but Hyphen being Hyphen he said ‘Let’s do this bro.’ We did perform in all the three weddings and we were shocked to see people singing along. It was a beautiful feeling.”

In a separate interview the soft-spoken Hyphen said he is excited that the song has been well received on the market and that a lot of people from all walks of life likes the song.

“I am so humbled and at the same time very honoured with the love that we are getting from people. It is always great to work with my brother Phyzix. We blend well on the songs we work on together.

“Signature is a love song with a strong message of love and its arrangement is an equidistant of soft hip-hop and afro-pop fused with a Malawian touch,” he said.

“We are looking at making a music video in order for the people to watch it on TV or mobile phones, laptops and tablets in the comfort of their homes,” added Mfumu Hyphen.

Gamba wa Suit, Phzyzix and Mfumu Hyphen sourced the services of smooth-voiced songster and top-notch music producer, Macia to sing the chorus and the hook of the song, making it more sweeter than Nchalo sugar with the incredible able hands of talented Stitch Fray and the magical Martin Angelz on the production decks.

This is not the first time that Phyzix and Mfumu Hyphen have come together to make a hit, earlier this year the two rappers collaborated on the Legend song with eight other Malawian rappers of note.

The Legend song which is billed as one the best hiphop collabo in Malawi’s history has since been nominated for the best collabo award in the Maso Music Awards 2022.

Last year, Phyzix and Mfumu Hyphen also collaborated on yet another hit, ‘They don’t Know,’ which is also a banger that has been enjoying massive airplay on the Malawian airwaves.

The song Signature is a signature tune of love for all and sundry especially those too deep in love and are ready to sign their love lives into marriage.

Malawi’s iconic music protégé Lulu in an interview about the song: “Signature is a beautiful love song. I love everything about it and it is going to be one of the best songs to come out of Malawi.”

“I am so proud of my guys. They have done justice to this song. It is addictive for once you listen to it, you just want to be listening to it over and over again,” added Lulu.

In another interview, London-based music enthusiast Bettie Guwa said: “Phyzix doesn’t disappoint. He killed it in Signature and Hyphen murdered the lyrics on his verse needless to mention the guy who sang the chorus. This is a beautiful wedding and love tune.”