Minister gives contractor ultimatum on commencement of road construction

October 27, 2022
Minister of Transport  and Public works Jacob Hara has given  China Henan International Corporation Group (CHICO) an ultimatum of two weeks to start the construction of Kacheche-Chiweta road in Rumphi.

Transport Minister Jacob Hara
Hara was not amused with the delays in commencement of the K33 billion road construction project.
He said if the contractor fails to demonstrate if the company has capacity of rehabilitating the M1 Road from Kacheche to Chiweta in Rumphi district, the contract would be cancelled.
Hara said the company was expected to start construction works four months ago but there is nothing that the company has done in relation to the rehabilitation of the road apart from promises.
Commenting on how the contractor was identified, Hara said all processes were followed when awarding him the contract.
Reacting to the minister’s concern, Ciaran Paul of  RSK Consultants who is working hand in hand with CHICO said the delay is because the contractor is new in the country and is still mobilising resources  and reviewing the design of the road.
The project is expected to be complete in a period of 24 months and the stretch from Kacheche to Chiweta is over 66.5 kilometres.

