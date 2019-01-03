DPP officials disappoint aspirants in Yao land

Parliamentary and local government aspirants for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Eastern Region [Yap land] have accused the ruling party officials of deliberately delaying primary elections in the region.

Some of the aspirants said the prolonged delay in the holding of the primary elections will negatively affect preparations for the highly contentious May 21 tripartite elections.

“Our competitors are doing their primary elections smoothly, I wonder why there is a problem with a ruling party,” said one aspirant who said there was need for him to know his fate before he spends more on DPP.

DPP is facing stiff competition in the region from the UTM party, People’s Party and ruling party’s bed fellows, the United Democratic Front (UDF) – its stronghold.

Regional governor for the region Julius Paipi, its party vice president Bright Msaka and others could not be reached for comment.

However, party spokesperson Nicholas Dausi told the aspirants to hold their breath, saying the party will hold the primary polls in the region once preparations are through.

He accused those complaining as not true members of the DPP.

