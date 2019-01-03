Expert says boy, 9, who witnessed father’s murder needs psychological therapy

A psychologist has strongly recommended that a nine-year-year-boy who witnessed the gruesome murder of his father, a person with albinism needs urgent psychological therapy.

Unknown assailants on Monday killed 54-year-old Yassin Kwenda Phiri, a person with albinism who was working as a hospital assistant at Kande Health Centre.

The assailants cut off Kwenda Phiri’s both hands and stabbed him in the chest, all in the presence of the child.

The child has been recounting the ordeal to journalists, the police and other interested parties in the presence of his uncles and aunts.

However, psychologist Ndumanene Silungwe said there was urgent need for psychological therapy for the child.

“After witnessing this horrible murder, he has a psychological trauma. This is the child that will need psychological support all the time because this trauma is now implanted in him,” said Silungwe.

Association of People with Albinism in Malawi (Apam) president Overton Kodowe concurred with Silungwe, saying well-wishers can come in to fund the program.

“If the association had the money, we would have funded the therapy for the boy. In fact, there are so many children out there who needs such therapy as well but the case of this nine-year-boy is a matter of urgency,” said Kondowe.

Inspector General of Police Rodney Jose has said the police have clues as to who killed a person with albinism on Monday in Nkhata Bay.

He said the police were shocked that one more person with albinism has been killed, more so in the presence of his nine-nine-year-old son.

Both the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM party have condemned the killing and said this is a sign of security lapses in the country.

However, Homeland Security minister Nicholas Dausi said there was need for a concerted effort from everyone to protect people with albinism.

Kondowe said the only solution to end the killings is for the government to set up a special tribunal to hear such cases in a bid to speed justice as courts delay in hearing the cases.

He said stiff punishment for the offenders would send a strong message to would be offenders, a sentiment shared by Inspector General Jose who asked courts to speed up cases of killings of people with albinism.

