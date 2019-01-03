Bloodshed at UTM primaries in Rumphi:  ‘Thugs’ ambush polls

The UTM party ‘s first ever primary elections on Thursday were canceled in Rumphi central after unknown roughnecks who are believed to have come from Ng’onga area in the same District attacked the electoral college and severely injured the chairman of the polls.

UTM Vice Northern Regional Governor Afiki Mbewe, who was the parties observer at the venue, confirmed of the development, saying the mob attacked them as they were about to commence the polls injuring Anord Gondwe who was chairing the polls.

“The person who was chairing the polls has been severely injured and he was taken to the hospital in Rumphi District where we are told he has been moved to Mzuzu Central Hospital,” explained Mbewe

“The mob that has attacked us and disabled the primaries today are not UTM supporters [suspected regime thugs], all we know is that these people just ganged up and started the violence,” added Mbewe.

Commenting on the development University of Livingstonia based political analyst George Phiri has called this a sign of failed democracy in Malawi.

“This clearly indicates that we have a long way to go in teaching people about democracy, where each and every person or party has the freedom to compete at any position in his party of choice without being violated in any way of the other,” he said.

“This is not the era for political violence, Malawi is a country that follows democracy, and elections is a competition and not a game of violence to win a position. It is so unfortunate that this is happening,” explained Phiri

Meanwhile, UTM National Executive Committee (NEC) said it will issue a statement.

