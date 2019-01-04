Matumula makes tactical withdraw from UTM party

Former People’s Party (PP) national organising secretary Yusuf Billiat Matumula who recently joined UTM Party has made a tactical withdraw of his membership from the party.

Apparently, the short-fused former Mangochi South legislator resigned after failing to garner support in his constituency where penetration of the party has been difficult.

After sensing that he cannot win a parliamentary seat under the banner of UTM party in the constituency, Matumula tactically withdrew his membership, said a local chief in the area.

Matumula options are limited, he may rejoin PP which is yet to hold its primary elections.

He cannot return to UDF because they have a strong presence of members in the area. Matumula can consider standing as an independent candidate.

In a brief letter addressed to UTM Party secretary general (SG) Patricia Kaliati, which Nyasa Times has seen, Matumula says he has resigned with immediate effect “ because it is not possible to fit in well”.

He says he also consulted chiefs in his constituency on his decision.

“I have noted with regret that it is not possible to fit in well and be treated as one of your members beyond my expectation. Therefore, I have consulted my members and chiefs in my constituency and have resolved that I tender my resignation with immediate effect as a member,” reads the letter in part.

Kaliati said the party respects Matumula’s decision.

UTM Party on Thursday held primary elections which the party had initially announced would be conducted simultaneously in all 193 constituencies and 452 wards nationwide which were marred by several hitches and in some districts such as Salima, Likoma and Mchinji they were postponed.

