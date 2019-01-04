Wife murder suspect  found dead in dam

A 30-year-old man who is suspected to have murdered his wife on New Year’s day in Kasungu has been found dead, floating in a dam.

Dave Ziphwanyana is suspected to have killed his wife, Mercy Phiri, with a hoe handle.

Kasungu police spokesperson Harry Namwaza said after the brutal murder of his wife, Ziphwanya fled the house and only to be discovered on Thursday floating in Chitedze dam in the district.

“We suspect that he committed suicide, he drowned deliberately to run away from the long arm of the law,” said Namwaza.

He however said that the reasons behind the murder are still not yet known.

Ziphwanyana hailed from Dzanyanya village in chief Njolomole’s area in Ntcheu

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :