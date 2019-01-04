Malawi police arrest 3 Muslims: Punches fly in Mangochi mosque brawl

Malawi Police Services have arrested three Islamic members after a fight between two sects of Quadria and Sukut on Monday fought in a mosque in Masuku Village in Traditional Authority (T/A) Bwananyambi over gifts provided by Bilal Trust.

Mangochi Police Station spokesperson Rodrick Maida identified the suspects as Maulana Gibson, 28, Osman Kapungu, 23 and Nervous Yusuf, 35.

Maida said the violence at the mosque led to some members smashing other people’s houses, including that of group village head Masuku.

The mosque at Masuku has been a centre of contention between Quadria and Sukut Muslims,, especially after Bilal Trust built the mosque.

Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM) chairperson in Mangochi Sheikh Fahd Kamsuli said the Bilal Trust donation was meant for the trust’s staff and not the community members who fought.

Kamsuli said on this particular day, it was the Quadria group which invaded the mosque, thinking the trust had brought gifts for the Sukut group.

“That was when the fight started and the Quadria group even blocked the trust from handing over the gifts.”

The sheikh said MAM has since resolved to mobilise resources to build another mosque for the Quadria sect to maintain peace between the two groups.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :