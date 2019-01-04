Nyasa BB earns big as teams share K208m out of  K531m in gate revenue: Malawi TNM Super League

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) has officially announced that K531 million was realised from gate revenues in the just ended 2018-2019 Tnm Super League Season representing a 10% increase comparing to what was realised last season.

K208 .illion out of the total sum was disbursed amongst the sixteen participating clubs with the champions Nyasa Big Bullets taking the Lions share.

Bullets took home K56 million followed by their traditional and old age bitter rivals Mighty Be Forward Wanderers who cut home K41 million.

Central region giants Silver Strikers who for the third year running have finished on third position of the sixteen member log table earned K15 million.

League debutants Kasungu based TN Stars made a record of its own as they came fifth and went home with K11 million, Karonga United K10 million while Tigers FC and Kamuzu Barracks cut home K9 million and K8.7 million respectively.

Civil Sporting came eight with K8.5 million, Blue Eagles nineth K7 million, Masters Security K6.7 million while military sides Red Lions and Mafco FC who were both relegated generated K6.3 million and K6 million each respectively.

Finally Dwangwa received K5.6 million, Moyale K5 million, Mzuni K5 million while another relegated side Nchalo United only managed to raise K3.7 million.

On other stakeholders, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and Super League of Malawi (Sulom) got K41 million each while Sports Council pocketed K20.6 million.

K104 million went to Malawi government on ground levy while K116 million was disbursed to Security Personnel, Cashiers, Red Cross among others.

A total sum of K324 million went to various stakeholders while the teams themselves shared K208 million out of K531 million gate revenue.

