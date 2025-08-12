DPP on Edge as Atupele’s Barbs Hit Home

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has broken its silence over recent stinging remarks by United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi, firing off a public statements that, while draped in calls for political civility, betray a deep discomfort with the truths he is pushing.

In statements issued by DPP presidential spokesperson Shadric Namalomba, the party accused Muluzi of “persistent attacks” and “baseless insults” against its leadership. But beneath the rhetoric, analysts say the DPP appears rattled by the former cabinet minister’s blunt assessment of its internal politics and leadership choices.

“Instead of addressing the real issues Malawians are facing, Mr. Muluzi is busy trying to tarnish the image of the only reliable alternative to this failed government,” Namalomba said. He further claimed Muluzi’s criticism was “driven by resentment” after failing to become Arthur Peter Mutharika’s running mate.

Muluzi has recently taken aim at the DPP’s presidential ticket, including Justice Jane Ansah as running mate — a move the DPP defended as a matter of merit. “These remarks not only lack respect for Dr. Ansah as an individual but also demonstrate a concerning disregard for the role of women in leadership,” Namalomba charged.

Observers note that the DPP’s unusually sharp suggest Muluzi’s words have hit a nerve. “When a party spends this much time responding to an opponent’s comments instead of dismantling them with facts, it usually means those comments are landing uncomfortably close to the truth,” one political analyst told us.

