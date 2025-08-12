Usi Fires Back at Kabwila: ‘I Won’t Apologize for Exposing Corruption’

Vice President Michael Usi, who also leads the Odya Zake Alibe Mlandu movement, has refused to apologize for saying there are corrupt leaders in government. His defiance comes after MCP publicity secretary Jessie Kabwila challenged him to present evidence to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) or resign for “insulting the same government he benefits from.”

Speaking during a whistle-stop rally at Ulongwe in Balaka, Usi said he knows the corrupt officials but will not name them publicly to avoid being dragged to court. Instead, he questioned why law enforcement and the ACB have not approached him to get the names and take action.

“Why don’t the police and ACB ask me directly so I can give them the names and have those people arrested? I will not just stand here and recklessly drop names,” Usi told the crowd.

Political commentator George Chaima said Malawians should be encouraged to give evidence to the ACB so that all corrupt figures are brought to justice. However, he noted that the ACB currently lacks the real power to make arrests because of the way its leadership is being controlled by political forces.

