TNM Super League First Round Closes with Drama On and Off the Pitch

The curtain has fallen on the first round of the 2025 TNM Super League, leaving a cocktail of excitement, tension, and controversy in its wake.

Mighty Wanderers Football Club, the Nomads, finish on top with 35 points from 15 matches—just a single point ahead of bitter rivals FCB Nyasa Big Bullets, who stumbled at the final hurdle. A thrilling 3-3 home draw against Karonga United at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday denied the defending champions top spot.

Wanderers themselves failed to capitalise on Bullets’ slip, settling for a goalless draw with Civil Service United at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.

Silver Strikers, buoyed by a 2-0 away win over Mzuzu City Hammers in Rumphi on Sunday, closed the round in third place with 30 points, also from 15 matches.

Wanderers coach Bob Mpinganjira admitted it had been a bruising campaign:

“The first round was very tough. We’ll sit down, strategise, and push harder in the second round to collect more points as we chase the title.”

Bullets boss Peter Mponda was visibly frustrated after surrendering the lead to Karonga United:

“We had the game in the pocket but switched off during set pieces. Depth is our biggest challenge—we need players who can bring something extra.”

For Silver Strikers’ Peter Mgangira, away form was the highlight:

“We’ve played more games away but still collected points. The second round will see us at home more often, which is an advantage. It won’t be easy, but we’ll fight for strong results.”

Super League of Malawi (SULOM) General Secretary, Williams Banda, hailed the first round’s intensity:

“The competition has been exciting from day one. We want it to continue into the second round and boost our national team. We also commend the launch of the new stadium in Chitipa, with President Lazarus Chakwera becoming the first sitting president to watch a TNM Super League match.”

Banda urged fans to maintain discipline, warning that poor behaviour leads to punishments:

“Security teams must ensure safety at matches to prevent avoidable incidents.”

The round’s end was soured by violence from some Bullets supporters, who smashed six windows of the team bus and blocked players from boarding after the 3-3 draw.

Bullets CEO, Albert Chigoga, condemned the behaviour:

“We’re very disappointed. We thought we’d put such conduct behind us, but this takes us many steps back. We’ll work with law enforcers to identify the culprits and let the law take its course.”

The second round of the TNM Super League kicks off on 23rd August, with the title race promising more fireworks—and hopefully less off-field chaos.

