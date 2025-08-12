Democracy on Trial: HRDC Warns Malawians—Your Vote Decides Whether Our Nation Rises or Falls

As Malawi gears up for its September 16 general elections, the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has issued a stark warning: This election is not just about casting ballots; it is a critical test of Malawi’s democratic integrity and national conscience.

“Democracy is on trial,” declared HRDC, urging voters to reject tribalism, political theatrics, and recycled leadership that has repeatedly failed to deliver progress. For the first time under the 50+1 system, Malawians have the power to choose a true majority leader — but only if they vote wisely, beyond loyalties and empty promises.

Why This Election Is a Crossroads

After 31 years of multiparty democracy, Malawi remains shackled by poverty and weak governance. Infrastructure has improved, but millions still see little benefit from political change. HRDC insists the 2025 polls must be a decisive moment — a break from impunity and complacency.

“This is your chance to hold leaders accountable for past failures and demand real change,” HRDC said. “Vote with memory, hope, and conscience.”

Candidates Under the Microscope

Dalitso Kabambe (United Transformation Movement – UTM): The Technocrat with a Shadow

UTM’s fresh-faced presidential hopeful, Kabambe, promises economic reboot through fiscal discipline and people-centered policies that appeal to youth and professionals alike. His running mate, Dr. Mathews Mtumbuka, adds credibility with a reputation for integrity and innovation.

Yet, doubts linger. Kabambe faces unresolved allegations of manipulating Malawi’s economic data submitted to the IMF — raising red flags about transparency and trust. For a candidate banking on a clean, technocratic image, these questions could prove fatal. Will voters forgive or forget?

Joyce Banda (People’s Party – PP): The Comeback Queen or a Ghost from the Past?

Banda’s return carries emotional weight and grassroots support, especially among women and rural voters. Her populist promises — free secondary education and healthcare reform — resonate widely.

However, her legacy is tainted by Cashgate, the massive corruption scandal that rocked Malawi’s democracy, and the unresolved mystery of the presidential jet’s disappearance. Banda’s failure to fully address these controversies casts a long shadow over her candidacy. Can the People’s Party convince voters this time that it’s different — or is this a political rerun?

Peter Mutharika (Democratic Progressive Party – DPP): The Reluctant Return of a Tarnished Legacy

DPP pledges to restore economic stability and revive the “good old days” of lower living costs. But voters are not easily swayed. The party was booted from power in 2020 amid grave accusations of corruption, nepotism, and political violence.

More damning are the unanswered questions around fake economic figures sent to the IMF and the nomination of Jane Ansah — the controversial figure blamed for the 2019 “Tippex election” scandal — as Mutharika’s running mate. This move reeks of impunity and disdain for democratic accountability.

Mutharika’s advanced age and health further raise questions of governance and national security. The proposal for a second Vice President is seen by many as an unnecessary burden on a struggling nation. Coupled with recent violent attacks on journalists by DPP security, the party appears more stuck in the past than ready for the future.

Lazarus Chakwera (Malawi Congress Party – MCP): Progress Promises Amid Growing Skepticism

The ruling MCP stands on a platform of infrastructure development and economic transformation. President Chakwera’s selection of young Vitumbiko Mumba as running mate has energized the youth vote, projecting hope for dynamism and change.

But critical questions remain unanswered. How does the government plan to rescue a fragile economy? What of past unfulfilled manifesto promises and corruption battles that still dog the administration? For many voters, rhetoric is no longer enough — they demand concrete results.

Atupele Muluzi (United Democratic Front – UDF): Past Glory or Political Relic?

Once a key player in Malawi’s democratic dawn, UDF now struggles for relevance. Atupele Muluzi brings youth and political pedigree but remains in the shadow of his father’s legacy.

His challenge is to articulate a fresh vision that resonates with a new generation. Will UDF reinvent itself or simply cling to a faded brand? This election could be the party’s last chance to prove it still matters.

Michael Usi (Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu – OZAM): Charismatic Outsider or Political Sideshow?

Michael Usi, a former UTM insider and current State Vice President, brings charisma and grassroots appeal. Yet, his theatrical style and reliance on spectacle raise questions: Is he a serious contender for Malawi’s highest office or just an entertainer?

This election is Usi’s moment to show he is more than a political personality — can he translate flair into focused leadership?

The Final Reckoning

HRDC’s call is clear: Malawians must vote beyond tribe, freebies, and nostalgia. They must demand accountability and integrity from those seeking power. Democracy will only survive if voters reject impunity and recycled failures.

In this election, the future of Malawi truly rests with the people.

Will voters rise to the challenge or let democracy slip further into crisis?

The verdict is yours to deliver.

