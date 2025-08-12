World Vision Malawi bid farewell to Nkhoma Area Programme, transition into Vision Fund programme

World Vision Malawi has bid farewell to a 20 years Nkhoma Area Programme (AP) which has seen improved access to quality education, potable water, children welfare as well as good nutrition services in the area of Traditional Authority Chitekwele in Lilongwe.

Director of Operation at World Vision Malawi Charles Chimombo disclosed that although the programme has come to an end there is still a transitioning process as their sister programme Vision Fund will be lending money to the people in the area to promote self-reliance.

Chimombo was speaking today at Malindi Primary School during the farewell ceremony graced by Minister of Homeland Security Ezekiel Ching’oma.

“Our transition starts three years ago as our strategy is to start empowering people early before we leave, as we are speaking now we have helped people to be able to embrace mindset change, so that they can continue the programme, we have worked with chiefs, the government as well as our sister programme Vision Fund to help people move from their poverty levels and start making their own businesses,” he said.

Chimombo said as an organization they focus on the well being of children and that the programme has managed to reduce chronical malnutrition from 50 to 20 percent, adding that nine out of every ten households now have access to clean water.

Minister of Homeland Security Ezekiel Ching’oma commended organization for improving lives of people in areas of health, education as well as sanitation sector.

“This is what we want as a government, complementing each other with organizations for the betterment of our communities,” he said.

One of the beneficiaries in the area of Traditional Authority Chitekwele Emily Mangani said the programme has given them an opportunity to be self-reliant in using locally available resources to make money.

