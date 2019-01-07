DPP orders re-run of Blantyre Malabada primary elections

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will conduct a re-run of primary elections in Blantyre Malabada constituency following protests against the “fraudulent” conduct by a winning candidate in the earlier polls.

Some representatives of area committees that make up the Electoral College for the primaries complained that Aaron Sangala, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), was declared winner of the December 21 2018 primaries against challengers Harrison Chopenga, Blessings Chiponda, Noria Kachale and a Mrs. Chikafa following what they described as “heavy rigging”.

On January 2 2019, party VP in southern region Kondwani Nankhumwa met various members of area committees from constituencies where primary elections were marred by various irregularities.

The meeting, which was held at DPP regional offices in Blantyre agreed that they revisit the entire process and conduct a re-run of primary elections in all affected constituencies and wards.

Meanwhile, DPP has ordered that there should be re-run in Blantyre Malabada, Nyasa Times understands.

DPP primary elections re-run in the affected constituencies and wards are scheduled to take place on Wednesday, January 9 2019.

Among some of the constituencies where irregularities were registered are Mulanje North, Nsanje Lalanje, Thyolo South West, Chiradzulu East and Blantyre City West.

Last week, some disgruntled Blantyre City West DPP members marched to the party’s Southern Regional office to present a petition, disputing results of primaries in their area where presiding officers had declared incumbent legislator Tarsizius Gowelo the winner.

The group presented a petition to Nankhumwa, party secretary general Greselder Jeffrey and Southern Region governor Charles Mchacha.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :