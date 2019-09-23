DPP propaganda cadets rise against Malawi president’s spin doctor

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) propaganda cadets are now split, with one group accusing presidential aide Dr Bright Molande of allegedly swindling K38 million for the committee activities and allowances.

The issue came to light on Saturday when one of the DPP operatives who lives in Mzuzu, Julius Mithi, was bold enough to put a post on his Facebook wall accusing the director of communications at State House of swindling the money.

Mithi claims the money was meant for the management of the DPP public relations on social media platforms.

“…Molande took over from Collins Magalasi who is now heading Mera has been pocketing money from several DPP financiers on the pretence that he was sent by president Mutharika to manage his PR but he diverted the money which was to be used by some of the known DPP strategists and communication experts,” says one post on Mithi’s Facebook wall.

Molande could not be reached for his comment as he is reportedly in the US with President Mutharika for the UN general assembly.

Mithi has received backing in the social media platforms by a certain group of DPP cadets but has also received bashing from another group which condemned him for exposing the issue to the public without giving internal discussions a chance.

They have labelled Mithi as an opportunist and attention seeker who does not subscribe to the DPP code of conduct in such situations.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :