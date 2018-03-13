DPP replaces central region governor Josiah-Banda: Kutsaira takes over

As Malawi’s ruling party Democratic Progressive (DPP) continue to make charges in its rank and file ahead of next year’s sticky Tripartite elections, the party has removed its regional governor for the centre, Dean Josiah Banda and replaced him with Bintony Kutsaira.

However, the party has said it has redeployed Josiah to other duties.

Kutsaira, who is former State chief spy, when contacted on phone could not comment on the matter .

“Talk to [Hetherwick] Ntaba or the secretary general of the party,” he said.

DPP secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey wa Jeffrey said she has seen a letter of Kutsaira’s appointment dated March 12 2018 but said could not comment because she was in a place where network is very bad.

“The phone is faint. Let’s talk later so I can comment clearly,” she said.

DPP administrative secretary Francis Mphepo said President Peter Mutharika was Kutsaira to build the party in the central region.

Josiah Banda , a business tycoon and former football administrator, took over the regional governor post when he replaced late Eclain Kudontoni who was promoted to be the party’s Secretary general.

Kutsaira has been a political nomad, he first cut his political teeth in Malawi Congress Party (MCP) where he once once served as its member of parliament.

He then joined DPP and defected to Peoples Party when it was in power where he served as Deputy Minister of Agriculture Bintoy before rejoining MCP and now is back to DPP fold.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :