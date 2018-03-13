DPP replaces central region governor Josiah-Banda: Kutsaira takes over

March 13, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

As Malawi’s ruling party Democratic Progressive (DPP) continue to make charges in its rank and file ahead of next year’s  sticky Tripartite elections, the party has removed  its regional governor for the centre, Dean Josiah Banda and replaced him with Bintony Kutsaira.

Kutsaira being welcomed by Mutharika whenhe rejoined DPP

Kutsaila loves his bow,

Kutsaira made a ‘bow of the year’ when he was with Joyce Banda

However, the party has said it has redeployed Josiah to other duties.

Kutsaira, who is  former  State chief spy, when contacted on phone could not comment on the matter .

“Talk to [Hetherwick] Ntaba or the secretary general of the party,” he said.

DPP secretary general  Grezelder Jeffrey wa Jeffrey said she has seen a letter of Kutsaira’s appointment dated March 12 2018 but said could not comment because she was in a place where network is very bad.

“The phone is faint. Let’s talk later so I can comment clearly,” she said.

DPP administrative secretary Francis Mphepo said President Peter Mutharika was Kutsaira to build the party in the central region.

Josiah Banda ,  a business tycoon  and former football administrator, took over the regional governor post when he replaced  late Eclain Kudontoni who was promoted to be the party’s Secretary general.

Kutsaira has been a political nomad, he first cut his political teeth in Malawi Congress Party (MCP) where he once once served as its member of parliament.

He then joined DPP and defected to Peoples Party when it was in power where he served as Deputy Minister of Agriculture Bintoy before rejoining MCP and now is back to DPP fold.

2 Comments on "DPP replaces central region governor Josiah-Banda: Kutsaira takes over"

Wanjiku
Guest
Wanjiku

Kutsaira,another political prostitute.

12 minutes 8 seconds ago
Pita Wa Kuba
Guest
Pita Wa Kuba

So Pita wa Mathanyura can make single handed appointments withour any uproar from the fucken mouth fouling DPP zealots, if it was Chakwera eeeeeehhhh ma injunctions nkati

15 minutes 4 seconds ago

