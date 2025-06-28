DPP Reports MCP to Donor Community Over Electoral Violence

The opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has reported the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to the international donor community, accusing it of state-sponsored violence, intimidation and manipulation of the electoral process—allegations the Malawi Police Service has swiftly defended following a brutal attack on activist Sylvester Namiwa.

In a letter addressed to diplomatic missions and international human rights bodies, DPP Secretary General Peter Mukhito accuses the MCP-led government of violating democratic principles by using the police and army to silence critics and suppress protests in the run-up to the September 16 tripartite elections.

“The ruling party is using fear and violence to restrict the rights of Malawians to free assembly and expression,” reads the letter.

It further reads: “During a peaceful protest, individuals believed to be state-sponsored attacked citizens using dangerous weapons including panga knives. One of the organisers, Mr. Silvester Namiwa, was seriously injured—right in front of police and army officers who failed to act.”

Mukhito, a former Inspector General of Police, says such violence just months before the elections erodes public confidence in the transparency and safety of the electoral process.

He has appealed for urgent international intervention, calling for the deployment of election observers or peacekeeping personnel to safeguard the democratic process and maintain peace.

“The situation demands immediate attention to prevent further instability,” he said.

The complaint has been submitted to several international bodies and embassies, including the United Nations, African Union, U.S. Embassy, British High Commission, German and Norwegian embassies, EU offices, Amnesty International, and Human Rights Watch.

The DPP’s complaint follows violent protests earlier this week demanding an independent audit of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) data—a call the commission has dismissed.

Protesters, including Namiwa, were attacked in broad daylight in Lilongwe.

Namiwa, who heads the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI), told Nation Online after lodging a complaint at Area 3 Police Station on Friday that he was ambushed and suffered over 15 cuts and a swollen hand.

“It was a painful and disturbing experience, especially happening right in front of the security forces who are supposed to protect citizens,” said Namiwa.

However, the Malawi Police Service has denied claims of inaction.

National Police Spokesperson Peter Kalaya confirmed receiving Namiwa’s statement and insisted that officers intervened in time to prevent a potential fatality.

“It is not fair to say police did nothing. If law enforcers had not intervened, Namiwa could have been killed,” Kalaya said.

He added that another individual whose vehicle was vandalised during the protests had also filed a complaint and urged anyone affected to come forward with evidence.

The DPP letter follows backlash the MCP government has received from the donor community, Malawi Law Society, Public Affairs Committee, the faith community and political parties among others.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Patriotic Party (NPP) president Daniel Dube has also condemned the attack on Namiwa and blamed the police for failing to act decisively.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lilongwe, Dube criticised Inspector General of Police Merlyne Yolamu for allegedly allowing political interference in police operations.

“She must operate professionally and independently. If the situation worsens, her office will be held accountable,” Dube warned.

He also urged the European Union to reconsider its threat to withdraw support for the Malawi Police Service, arguing the country still needs international backing to strengthen law enforcement and uphold democracy.

The attack has drawn widespread condemnation from human rights organisations, opposition parties and development partners—heightening calls for independent monitoring of Malawi’s election process.

