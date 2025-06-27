Kabwila: Malawi Must Lead, Not Lag, in Global AI Revolution

Minister of Higher Education, Hon. Dr. Jessie Kabwila, has hailed the 3rd UNESCO Global Forum on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence as a landmark opportunity for Malawi to rise as a regional thought leader in ethical AI governance.

Held in Bangkok, Thailand, from June 24–25, 2025, the high-level forum brought together ministers and top officials from all 194 UNESCO Member States to chart a global path for responsible and inclusive Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Addressing journalists in Lilongwe on her return, Dr. Kabwila described the event as “a defining moment for the Global South to shape, not just consume, the AI future.”

“It was an honour to represent Malawi at this powerful global platform and to voice our aspirations and commitments—especially from an African, feminist, and youth-focused perspective,” she said.

During a ministerial dialogue on international cooperation, Dr. Kabwila proudly announced that Malawi is among the 28 African nations to have successfully completed UNESCO’s Readiness Assessment Methodology (RAM) on the ethics and governance of AI.

“The RAM report will soon be shared with key stakeholders,” she revealed. “It offers a data-driven foundation for building ethical and inclusive AI systems rooted in our national priorities.”

Dr. Kabwila used her global platform to deliver three compelling messages:

AI must be a tool for justice—not another engine of exclusion—cutting across gender, class, and generational divides. Early adoption is no longer optional. The world is sprinting ahead—and Malawi must be on the track. Malawi is ready to lead. A formal request was submitted for UNESCO’s support in establishing Malawi as a Regional AI Hub for Southern Africa.

“This is not a slogan—it’s a vision,” she emphasized. “A hub that drives capacity, innovation, and policy coordination for the region.”

The proposal was met with enthusiasm by global delegates, who commended Malawi’s ambition and the strong political support from President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera.

Kabwila also announced plans for South-South collaboration with Malaysia, following a bilateral meeting with the country’s Ministry of Digital. “We’re aligning on smart devices and frontier tech. This partnership will turbocharge innovation on both sides.”

Yet, the Minister issued a sober warning: “By 2030, AI is expected to add over $15 trillion to the global economy—but only 10% of that will reach the Global South. If we don’t act now, we’ll be left behind not by accident, but by apathy.”

She reaffirmed that Malawi’s AI strategy is tightly aligned with the Malawi 2063 Agenda—especially its pillars on human capital development, innovation, and digital transformation.

“As Minister, I’m committed to leveraging AI across all sectors—agriculture, mining, health, education, energy,” she said. “But it starts with education. We must teach AI, not fear it. From the classroom to the farm, from the hospital to the mine—AI must work for Malawians, not against them.”

Dr. Kabwila’s closing words echoed a call to arms: “Malawi’s digital future is not on pause. It’s in our hands. We can lead. And we must.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!